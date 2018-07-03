HEALTH & FITNESS

Alabama woman has 50-pound ovarian cyst removed

EMBED </>More Videos

Kayla Rahn had a 50-pound ovarian cyst removed.

Eyewitness News
MONTGOMERY, Ala. --
An Alabama woman struggled with pain and unexplainable weight gain for months is on the road to recovery after doctors finally managed to solve the mystery.

Kayla Rahn said persistent stomach issues that started last year impacted even the most normal day-to-day activities.

"I couldn't even walk to my car without losing my breath," Rahn said.

She was told by medical professionals the solution was simple: lose weight.

"I had been trying to lose weight for about a year, but I was gaining weight," Rahn said. "We went to dinner, and someone asked me if I was having twins, walking out. It was frustrating and rough."

In May, when the pain had gotten overwhelming, Rahn's mother took her to the ER at Jackson Hospital.

After a series of tests, a large mass was found in her ovary.

"I remember telling my mom I knew they were going to fix it," Rahn said. "I knew something was wrong."

During surgery, doctors removed a 50-pound cyst.

"The technical diagnosis, it was a mucinous cystadenoma," OB/GNY Dr. Gregory Jones said. "It is a benign condition."

Dr. Jones was in the operating room and said this is something he has seen before, but the size was surprising.

"This is one of the largest I have ever seen or certainly removed," Dr. Jones said.

Overall, Dr. Jones says Rahn's surgery was a success.

"We are very excited things went well for her," Dr. Jones said.

With this burden lifted, the young woman has a new lease on life.

"This dress, actually, I haven't been able to wear in a year," Rahn said
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthsurgerywomen's healthAlabama
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
UNC Children's Hospital gets sweet new ride for its young patients
18 hospitalized after being exposed to feces at Charlotte cookout
Wake Co. woman becomes kidney donor to stranger, inspires transplant chain
Hand-washing warning: Your bad habits could spread harmful germs
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
F-V police search for suspect after woman shot, thrown from car
What we know about the 12 boys and soccer coach found alive in cave after 10 days
This teen is warning others about dangers of fireworks after losing his fingers and eye
VIDEO: Australian woman bitten while hand-feeding sharks
Zebulon man warns of swimming after death at popular Wake County park
Social justice activists in Raleigh and Durham call for Fourth of July boycott
Fayetteville Tech student cries foul after work-study scandal costs jobs
Missing Raleigh 11-year-old was living on fruit, candy
Show More
18 hospitalized after being exposed to feces at Charlotte cookout
UNC Children's Hospital gets sweet new ride for its young patients
Cary Police warn residents about recent vehicle break-ins
Wake Co. mom thanks firefighters who saved child from hot car
Raleigh youth minister resigns after charges of assaulting son in grocery store
More News