A mother in Arizona is speaking out against a Walgreens pharmacist who she says refused to give her prescription medication for her miscarriage.Nicole Arteaga, 35, said her doctor prescribed her a drug to help miscarry her dead fetus after learning the unborn child no longer had a heartbeat.She says the pharmacist refused her the medication because it violated his personal beliefs."He was not compassionate at all," she said. "It was pretty much like, no, I'm not giving it to you."Arteaga said her prescription was transferred to another Walgreens location, where she was able to pick it up without a problem.Walgreens says it's investigating the incident and released the following statement: