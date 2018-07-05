HEALTH & FITNESS

Woman's toenails fall off after fish pedicure

EMBED </>More Videos

A medical journal reports a case of a woman's toenails falling off after she got a fish pedicure. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
If you've been thinking about getting one of those fish pedicures, this might make you think twice: a woman's toenails fell off after getting one.

If you don't know, the fish pedicure is just like it sounds.

You put your feet in a tub of water filled with tiny fish who eat your dead skin.

According to an American Medical Association report, a woman had this done, then shed her toenails.

She had no history of toenail problems.

While it's not clear the flesh-nibbling fish caused it, experts have warned in the past that fish pedicures may carry a risk of infection.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthmedical researchu.s. & worldstudynail salonnails
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Stay out of the Sun Day: 10 studios to get your sweat on, indoors
Woman has 50-pound ovarian cyst removed
Baby's joyful reaction to first pair of glasses
UNC Children's Hospital gets sweet new ride for its young patients
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police: Man shoots woman, turns gun on self in Brier Creek home
Raleigh celebrates July 4th at new location
World War II prisoner of war from Smithfield to be honored
911 calls released in deadly Fayetteville officer-involved shooting
'Their stories are now our stories' - new US citizens take their oath on July 4th
Woman climbs Statue of Liberty; Liberty Island evacuated
Could we see tropical storms in the near future?
Downtown Raleigh businesses hope for profitable 4th of July after losing street festival
Show More
Joey 'Jaws' Chestnut gobbles 74 hotdogs, setting new world record
Raleigh Police: 34-year-old woman voluntarily left, not kidnapped at Walmart
Rocky Mount police investigate homicide on S. Church Street
Festive families celebrate 4th of July in Wake Forest
National group joins fight over Silent Sam, buying Raleigh billboards
More News