Two people injured in shooting at Durham Walmart

Two people were injured in a shooting at a Durham Walmart Wednesday.It happened at the Walmart on New Hope Commons Drive shortly after 3 p.m.Police were given a description of the vehicle involved and a vehicle matching that description was spotted on University Drive. Officials said the driver did not stop.After a brief chase, three people were taken into custody.A Durham Public Schools official said Rogers Herr Middle School and Hope Valley Elementary School were briefly locked down but are now at normal status.ABC11 is at the scene and working to learn more.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.