DURHAM COUNTY NEWS

Two people injured in shooting at Durham Walmart

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Two people were injured in a shooting at a Durham Walmart Wednesday.


It happened at the Walmart on New Hope Commons Drive shortly after 3 p.m.

Police were given a description of the vehicle involved and a vehicle matching that description was spotted on University Drive. Officials said the driver did not stop.

After a brief chase, three people were taken into custody.

A Durham Public Schools official said Rogers Herr Middle School and Hope Valley Elementary School were briefly locked down but are now at normal status.

ABC11 is at the scene and working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
durham county newsshootingwalmartDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DURHAM COUNTY NEWS
Durham hosts inaugural 3 on 3 basketball tournament to help nonprofits
Car, SUV involved in rear-end crash on I-85 in Durham
Party honors 100-year-old Durham workout enthusiast
Shots fired during apparent attempted break-in at Durham apartment
More durham county news
Top Stories
Second person charged after Facebook video showed baby smoking marijuana
March 28 marks anniversary of devastating 1984 NC tornado outbreak
UPDATE: DA says no prosecution of Raleigh officers after man's death in police custody
Check those blue envelopes! Valpak slipping random $100 in coupon mailings
Construction underway for Autryville firehouse destroyed by tornado
Police: Raleigh man exposed himself in apartment lobby
41-year-old man dead in Sanford officer-involved shooting
Gentrification fears in Raleigh as 80-year-old church up for sale
Show More
Planned Parenthood asks Disney for princess who's had an abortion
Teacher accused of sex with 13-year-old student in classroom
Snapchat videos show baby covered in feces at Texas daycare
Fighting poverty with high tech: Raleigh techies head to Haiti
Cyclist, school bus collide on Cary Parkway
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives across the country
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
More Photos