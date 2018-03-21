Henderson city leaders reach out to NC gov. after string of shootings

23-year-old man dead, another person injured in Henderson shooting

Michael Perchick
HENDERSON, N.C. (WTVD) --
Henderson city leaders have reached out to the North Carolina governor for assistance after a string of deadly shootings in their city.

The most recent shooting left a 23-year-old man dead Tuesday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. in the 400 block of Merriman Street.



Officers responding to the area found a vehicle that had been shot. Two people were injured in the shooting.

Darrion Richardson, 23, died from his injuries. The second victim is being treated at a hospital.

The Henderson Police Department is working with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.



Deadly shootings are becoming far too common in the Vance County town.

Just this year, there have been at least five homicide cases in Henderson.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Henderson Police Department at (252) 438-4141, Crime Stoppers at (252) 492-1925, or use the P3 app on a smartphone or tablet device.
