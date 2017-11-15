Henderson police trying to identify bank robber

HENDERSON, North Carolina (WTVD) --The Henderson Police Department needs help identifying a man who allegedly robbed the Carter Bank and Trust on Dabney Drive Extension Tuesday.
Investigators said the man came into the bank just before noon and displayed a handgun before leaving with cash.
The suspect is described as a black male likely between 20 and 30. He's about 6'-2" and had a small amount of facial hair.
If you have information, call the Henderson Police Department at (252) 438-4141. Callers may also call Crime Stoppers at (252) 492-1925. Callers may remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers offers a reward up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
