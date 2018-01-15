HEROIC: Firefighter catches baby from flaming balcony near Atlanta

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighter catches baby from flaming balcony in Atlanta. (KTRK)

ATLANTA, Georgia --
A massive fire at an apartment complex last week had firefighters racing to the scene.

Part of their effort included tossing and catching children from a burning building.

"We did what we had to do and the thing is that everybody there knew what they had to do," said Capt. Jackie Peckrul, with DeKalb Fire and Rescue.

Peckrul told WGCL that the fire was a moment she would never forget.

"I started going up the ladder," she said. "My plan was to actually get up on the balcony with them so that I could help them get on the ladder and have somebody else assist them down. But I got about halfway up there and here comes a baby down to my arms."

The baby had been tossed from a third-floor balcony.

"I don't really feel like a hero. I don't think any of us do. It's our job and we are so fortunate to work for DeKalb County, who prides training and equipment," Peckrul explained to WGCL. "We have a brotherhood here and we work really well together."

Related Topics:
apartment firebuilding firefireu.s. & worldfirefighters
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Will we see more snow on Wednesday?
Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan dies
Firefighters battle string of grass fires near Durham Freeway
Thieves steal $30,000 in French Bulldogs in one minute
Woman dies after fire on casino boat off Florida's coast
Police: NC woman killed her children, died jumping onto highway
Police: Woman used stun gun to rob department store
Lisa McKay dies after battle with cancer
Show More
Mom searches for daughter, messages claim she's dead
3 charged, stole over 100K worth of NCDOT property
Duke Energy wants to conserve electricity during cold snap
2 dead after vehicle collides with train in Nash County
2 injured after car soars into second floor of building
More News
Top Video
Triangle residents celebrate MLK Jr. Day; recall life during Civil Rights Movement
Firefighters battle string of grass fires near Durham Freeway
Top toys to keep your furry friend entertained
Thousands show up for exotic reptile show
More Video