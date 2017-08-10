Farmingville high school football player killed by log during drill

EMBED </>More Videos

NJ Burkett reports on the death of a high school football player fatally injured during a practice drill.

FARMINGVILLE, Long Island --
A high school football camp turned tragic on Thursday when a player suffered serious injuries during a drill at Sachem East High School on Long Island and later died, Suffolk County police said.

The boy's teammates left the emergency room in a daze, struggling to come to terms with the death of 16-year-old Joshua Mileto.

Police say the accident happened on the football field at the high school in Farmingville where players were carrying an enormous log above their heads as part of a conditioning drill.

Investigators say the boy suffered a catastrophic injury after the log shifted and struck him in the head. The accident happened around 8:30 a.m.

Mileto was rushed from the field in cardiac arrest. He was later pronounced dead at Stony Brook hospital.

Kennth Graham, the school district superintendent, expressed condolences in a written statement:

"The district is devastated by this horrific accident and words cannot express the grief we feel as a school community. We extend our deepest condolences to the student's family and friends during this terribly difficult time."

Grief counselors were at the school throughout the day trying to help students and faculty members.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
high school footballFarmingville
Load Comments
Top Stories
Police: Fayetteville woman murders 74-year-old roommate
NC woman on Honduras return: 'I will never go to Central America'
President Trump calls opioid crisis 'national emergency'
Trump says maybe his 'fire and fury' warning wasn't tough enough
Conviction upheld for man who put pig mask on dead ex-wife
Duke's Coach K to have knee replaced; team trip canceled
Raleigh resident near the top at PGA Championship
Cary karate instructor makes hall of fame
Show More
NCSU lab brews unique beer with wild wasp, bee yeast
Father uses recent I-Team stories to push for motorcycle change
Boiling water poured on 11-year-old's face at sleepover
Infant strangles on improperly secured carrier seat strap
Apex Barbecue Road closed until August 18
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Thursday, August 10, 2017
NCSU lab brews unique beer with wild wasp, bee yeast
NC woman on Honduras return: 'I will never go to Central America'
Cary karate instructor makes hall of fame
More Video