High-speed chase involving SUV ends in Brier Creek crash

#BREAKING High speed chase ends in Brier Creek. A Lexus SUV crashed just in front of the Starbucks. Authorities are checking vehicle now. Still working to get info #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/8UgaE4oIgK — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) December 30, 2017

The aftermath of a pursuit on I540 and northern wake county. Suspects jumped and ran near Red Robin in Brier Creek. pic.twitter.com/2OpcsdRjCG — AnnMarie (@TVNewzgirl) December 30, 2017

A high-speed chase involving a Lexus SUV ended in a crash in Brier Creek on Friday night in front of a Starbucks.Authorities checked out the vehicle before a towing company hauled it away within the hour.Eyewitnesses having coffee at the Starbucks told ABC11 that three men jumped out of the vehicle and that two were immediately taken into custody.The third man ran behind a restaurant but authorities were able to catch up to him and place him in handcuffs, eyewitnesses said."I definitely would have never suspected this would happen here," said eyewitness Bryce Poole.The Lexus sustained damage on the passenger side and in the front. It crashed into a grassy area as the occupants sought a way to evade law officers.Deputies had chased the vehicle at high speeds along 540. The driver merged onto US-70 and went up an embankment before coming to a stop.Officials still haven't said why they were pursuing the vehicle to begin with. ABC11 has reached out to the Wake County Sheriff's Office for more information.