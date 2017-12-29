High-speed chase involving SUV ends in Brier Creek crash

Deputies investigate the SUV that crashed at the end of a high-speed chase Friday night.

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A high-speed chase involving a Lexus SUV ended in a crash in Brier Creek on Friday night in front of a Starbucks.

Authorities checked out the vehicle before a towing company hauled it away within the hour.

Eyewitnesses having coffee at the Starbucks told ABC11 that three men jumped out of the vehicle and that two were immediately taken into custody.



The third man ran behind a restaurant but authorities were able to catch up to him and place him in handcuffs, eyewitnesses said.

"I definitely would have never suspected this would happen here," said eyewitness Bryce Poole.

The Lexus sustained damage on the passenger side and in the front. It crashed into a grassy area as the occupants sought a way to evade law officers.



Deputies had chased the vehicle at high speeds along 540. The driver merged onto US-70 and went up an embankment before coming to a stop.

Officials still haven't said why they were pursuing the vehicle to begin with. ABC11 has reached out to the Wake County Sheriff's Office for more information.
