North Carolina Highway Patrol releases picture of vehicle in deadly Wake County hit-and-run

A photo of a car that was in the area of a deadly hit-and-run crash on Wendell Falls Parkway (image courtesy North Carolina Highway Patrol)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The North Carolina Highway Patrol is circulating a photo of a car that was in the area of a deadly hit-and-run crash on Wendell Falls Parkway in Wake County.

Sixteen-year-old Pablo Josue Banegas was killed on his bicycle August 3 around 11 p.m.

MORE: FAMILY WANTS JUSTICE

Pablo Josue Banegas



Trooper said the car photograph, taken around the time of the collision, was retrieved from a security camera near the crash scene. Investigators are currently attempting to identify the make and model of the vehicle.

Anyone who can provide information on the vehicle shown in the photograph or its driver is encouraged to contact the State Highway Patrol Raleigh Communications Center at (800) 662-7956 or the Wake County District Office at (919) 733-4400.
