Hillside High student charged with bringing gun to school

A Hillside High School student was charged after Durham County deputies say he had a gun on campus.Dreldon Charle Majette, 19, was in possession of a Kel-tec 9mm long rifle with a high capacity magazine.Once deputies arrived to investigate, they found the rifle in the suspect's car.Majette was charged with misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon and having a gun on school property.He was booked into the Durham County Detention Center and released on a $15,000 unsecured bond.Officials stated Majette did not make any direct threats against the school, students or staff and did not present the weapon in a threatening manner while at the school.