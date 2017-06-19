10 thrilling roller coaster facts

Fastest: Formula Rossa in Ferrari World, Abu Dhabi, UAE (149 MPH).
Sarah Ackerman/Flickr
Early roller coasters were inspired by 17th century Russian ice slides
Tallest: Kingda Ka in Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ (456 ft).
Roller Coaster Philosophy/Flickr
That chain noise you hear on the ride up the hill is actually a safety device.
WikiMedia Commons
Steepest: Takabisha in Fuji-Q Highland, Fujiyoshida, Yamanashi, Japan (121 degree drop).
WikiMedia Commons
The first: Switchback Railway in Coney Island, 1884. 50 ft tall, with a max speed of 6MPH.
And people rode it, sideways.
Longest: Steel Dragon 2000 in Nagashima Spa Land in Mie Prefecture, Japan (8,133 ft).
thecrypt/Flickr
Most loops: The Smiler at Alton Towers in Staffordshire, UK.
www.ukrides.info/YouTube
Famous roller coaster designer Ron Toomer suffered from motion sickness.
Wikimedia Commons
Riding his own coasters only once or twice ever, he was once quoted as sating "I've ridden enough to know what they are like."
