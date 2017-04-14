HOBBIES & INTERESTS

Crayola selling 15 inch, 2lb dandelion crayon

EMBED </>More News Videos

Crayola announces the retirement of "Dandelion."

Dandelion retired from the colorful world of Crayola and is being honored with a commemorative and fully functional 15 inch, 2-pound crayon.

RELATED: Crayola to retire crayon for the first time ever

Crayola says this special crayon was carefully handmade by expert Crayonologists using formulas and techniques dating back to 1903.

You can purchase the giant crayon here for $24.99.

These will be the last dandelion crayons produced. Crayola will not produce any more crayons in the dandelion shade. Only boxes still on the shelves (or waiting to be put on shelves) will contain dandelion crayons.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hobbiesretirementart
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
Unexpected official scrabble words
Video of teen singing into well in Italy goes viral
Goodbye dandelion! Crayola retires crayon
Crayola to retire crayon for first time ever
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Justice Department drops NC LGBT rights lawsuit
Marine fighting for freedom after mandatory gun sentence
Woman says passenger sexually harassed her during United flight
Daughter of NYPD officer killed in 9/11 attacks joins force
Video captures moment 'MOAB' hit ISIS cave network
Woman captures snake hanging out of car window
How thieves can get your tax refund before you do
Show More
Warm, dry holiday weekend!
Rare homicide rattles Pittsboro after woman found dead
Thieves steal loved one's ashes from NC family's car
Police: NC man charged with dismembering a 75-year-old
36 ISIS militants killed by 'mother of all bombs': Afghan officials
More News
Top Video
Woman captures snake hanging out of car window
Video captures moment 'MOAB' hit ISIS cave network
Cooking for a cause: Rescue Mission preps for Easter feast
Man badly burned in Durham home explosion, fire
More Video