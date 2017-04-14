Crayola selling 15 inch, 2lb dandelion crayon

Dandelion retired from the colorful world of Crayola and is being honored with a commemorative and fully functional 15 inch, 2-pound crayon.Crayola says this special crayon was carefully handmade by expert Crayonologists using formulas and techniques dating back to 1903.These will be the last dandelion crayons produced. Crayola will not produce any more crayons in the dandelion shade. Only boxes still on the shelves (or waiting to be put on shelves) will contain dandelion crayons.