  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
HOBBIES & INTERESTS

Emoji? Bunny? The next generation Monopoly token? You decide
EMBED </>More News Videos

ABC11's John Clark, Barbara Gibbs and Don Schwenneker discuss upcoming version of the Monopoly board game (WTVD)

ATLANTIC CITY --
Hashtags, emojis and even a rubber duck may replace dogs, cats and hats in an upcoming version of the Monopoly board game.

Hasbro Inc. began a worldwide contest Tuesday to let people choose the eight tokens to be included in the next generation of the property acquisition game, based on the real-life streets of Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Longtime staples of the game including the hat, the Scottie dog and the wheelbarrow could see themselves replaced by a winking emoji, a hashtag, a clunky '80s-style cellphone, or a pair of bunny slippers.

Voting runs through Jan. 31 at www.VoteMonopoly.com, and results will be announced on March 19.

The version of the game with the new fan-picked tokens will go on sale in August.
Related Topics:
hobbiesboardwalkgamesentertainmentnational
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
This man has found 80 messages in bottles, and counting
Makeup artist creates creepy optical illusion
Friendly sea otter joins kayaker on the water
Colossal catfish pulled from North Carolina river
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Police: Man accidentally shot himself getting out of car
Trump denounces 'disgrace' of reports of Russian ties
Duke's Allen shoves FSU assistant while chasing ball
Police: 1 killed in Raleigh car crash
Board meets on Durham students who didn't earn diplomas
Attempted child kidnapping caught on camera
NCCU police investigate armed robbery on campus
Show More
NC legislators meet to organize, pick leaders
NC NAACP asks Sen. Tillis to reject Sessions as AG
Gay teacher sues over firing from Charlotte high school
Watch: Mom saves daughter from choking on snack
Kinston PD: Woman overdosed on heroin with kids in car
More News
Top Video
Trump denounces 'disgrace' of reports of Russian ties
Watch: Mom saves daughter from choking on snack
Ice-covered roads prompt another day of school closings
Board meets on Durham students who didn't earn diplomas
More Video