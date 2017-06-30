HOBBIES & INTERESTS

Feeling blue? Crayola seeks help naming its new crayon

A 24-count box of Crayola crayons are shown, Tuesday, March 28, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

EASTON, Pa. --
Crayola has the blues - five, to be exact.

The iconic crayon maker left it to fans to come up with a name for a new blue crayon replacing the recently retired color dandelion.

After receiving nearly 90,000 submissions, Crayola narrowed it down to five names for the crayon based on a pigment discovered in 2009.



The choices are: Dreams Come Blue, Bluetiful, Blue Moon Bliss, Reach for the Stars, and Star Spangled Blue.

Scientists at Oregon State University accidentally discovered the brilliant blue hue while experimenting with materials for use in electronics.

Crayola said Friday customers can vote for their choice on its website starting Saturday and ending August 31.

The crayon will make its debut later this year.

Based in Easton, Pennsylvania, Crayola is a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards Inc., headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Related Topics:
hobbieschildrenu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
12-year-old NC girl graduates cosmetology program
John, Barbara, Don, and Amber try their hands at DIY
Wake Co. woman's crafts launches booming DIY business
Boy forges letter from teacher for more video game time
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Cary motorcycle officer involved in crash
Crash backs up traffic on I-95 north of Fayetteville
Rapper G Yamazawa brings the Bull City to the world
Police: Hospital gunman tried to set self on fire before suicide
Shark bites man off North Carolina coast
Planning 4th of July fireworks? Be courteous to veterans
Police identify victim in Durham murder
Show More
Thieves smash their way into Durham store
Part of North Myrtle Beach under swimming advisory
DA: Teen shot dead in road rage incident; suspect sought
Video shows dog tied to moving trailer
RDU releases surveillance photos of missing woman
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
More Photos