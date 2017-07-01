  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Festival for the Eno makes its way to Durham

The annual Festival For the Eno at West Point on the Eno City Park is back and will bring nice music and happy dancers to the area again this July. (WTVD)

DURHAM (WTVD) --
The annual Festival for the Eno at West Point on the Eno City Park is back and will bring nice music and happy dancers to the area again this July.

The festival has been going on for 38 years and many of the faces are familiar to those that attend each year.

The festival is made up of many people, crafts, and vendors.
The festival is dedicated to the preservation of variety in culture and the money collected from the event helps save more land for future recreational use.

Those who missed Saturday's festivities have a second chance to attend on Tuesday.
