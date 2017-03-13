ZEBULON, North Carolina (WTVD) --The sport is called soaring, and above a dirt airstrip known as the Crooked Creek Airport in Zebulon, members of the North Carolina Soaring Association take flight.
To get in the air, a plane with an engine pulls the glider up into the air. Once high enough, the rope is released and it's just the glider and the wind.
World War II veteran Raymond Kleber - who's flown hundreds of combat missions over war zones - is a member of the Soaring Association. He's teaching it to a new generation of fliers.
"Kids today don't have the same opportunities of walking to an airport because of September 11th and talking to pilots," he explained.
The North Carolina Soaring Association and Foundation are not-for-profit groups, and they do help students pay for their flying lessons.
To donate or learn more, go to: http://www.ncsoaring.org/