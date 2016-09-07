NOW OPEN: The Zen Succulent in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --Plant lovers are digging the latest shop to open in downtown Raleigh. The Zen Succulent opened a second North Carolina location at 208 S. Wilmington Street.
The flagship store in Durham is hugely popular in the Triangle for the plants, workshops and plant advice. A big draw for customers is the DIY Terrarium Bar.
"It's a lot of fun for a date night or with kids or a girls event," explained Laura Durlacher, Lead ShopKeep for the Raleigh location.
"It's five bucks to use the DIY bar, plus the cost of glass and plants you decide to use and you don't have to have an appointment," Durlacher said.
Durlacher says customers can also bring their own glass to build a terrarium.
"We walk you through what kind of soil to put in and how to layer it," she said. Durlacher says customers love the personalization of the terrarium bar and the fact they are hard to kill makes them very appealing.
"Succulents don't need a ton of water and they need a ton of drainage, so, we put fun designs with rocks and sands and you can pick your own plants and stick them in there!" Durlacher explained.
The Zen Succulent also sells local handmade gifts