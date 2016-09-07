NOW OPEN

NOW OPEN: The Zen Succulent in downtown Raleigh

EMBED </>More Videos

TN (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Plant lovers are digging the latest shop to open in downtown Raleigh. The Zen Succulent opened a second North Carolina location at 208 S. Wilmington Street.

The flagship store in Durham is hugely popular in the Triangle for the plants, workshops and plant advice. A big draw for customers is the DIY Terrarium Bar.

"It's a lot of fun for a date night or with kids or a girls event," explained Laura Durlacher, Lead ShopKeep for the Raleigh location.



"It's five bucks to use the DIY bar, plus the cost of glass and plants you decide to use and you don't have to have an appointment," Durlacher said.
Durlacher says customers can also bring their own glass to build a terrarium.

"We walk you through what kind of soil to put in and how to layer it," she said. Durlacher says customers love the personalization of the terrarium bar and the fact they are hard to kill makes them very appealing.

"Succulents don't need a ton of water and they need a ton of drainage, so, we put fun designs with rocks and sands and you can pick your own plants and stick them in there!" Durlacher explained.

The Zen Succulent also sells local handmade gifts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hobbiesraleigh newsDowntown Raleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NOW OPEN
Coffee, Cocktails and Tapas! NOW OPEN: Fig Raleigh
NOW OPEN: Hotworx Infrared Fitness Studio Raleigh
NOW OPEN: The Dogwood Bar & Eatery in Raleigh
NOW OPEN in Raleigh: Special discounts at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema
Now Open: County Fare, the Triangle's new food-truck focused venue
More Now Open
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
IT'S BACK! NES Classic Edition returns to stores
Pinterest fans rejoice! Craft studio opens in Raleigh that's perfect for pinners
WakeMed doctor invents anti-drowning device
Summer camps your kids are sure to love
WATCH: Man creates mesmerizing art with pressure washer
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News