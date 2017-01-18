Students ejected from boat during tournament

Two students from the University of Florida have quite a fish tale.They were ejected from their fishing boat during a tournament.The incident was caught on camera - and it is pretty scary.You can see the two students riding on Lake Seminole.They say they were going at least 55-miles-per-hour.Suddenly a malfunction in the boat's hydraulic steering system sent them flying overboard.Luckily, they were both wearing life jackets.Besides a few bumps and bruises, they're both okay.