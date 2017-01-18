HOBBIES & INTERESTS

Students ejected from boat during tournament
Two college students have quite a fish tale. (WTVD)

Two students from the University of Florida have quite a fish tale.

They were ejected from their fishing boat during a tournament.

The incident was caught on camera - and it is pretty scary.

You can see the two students riding on Lake Seminole.

They say they were going at least 55-miles-per-hour.

Suddenly a malfunction in the boat's hydraulic steering system sent them flying overboard.

Luckily, they were both wearing life jackets.

Besides a few bumps and bruises, they're both okay.
