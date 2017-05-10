HOBBIES & INTERESTS

Wake County woman's crafts launches booming DIY business

EMBED </>More Videos

Catherine Pooler has created a company based on her love of crafting (WTVD)

By
WAKE COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Wake County woman started a DIY-business in her home that's growing so big, she just opened her own store and is in talks with major retailers to sell her products.

Catherine Pooler has been showing people how to create personalized cards using rubber stamps, ink, stencils, and paper for years. She started making YouTube videos with step-by-step instructions.


She gained a following of crafters from all over the world.

"I think my most viewed video a year or so ago, last time I looked, was over 200,000 views," Pooler shared.

The comments section on her videos is filled with people's posts and questions.

"People were interacting online and I thought, what if I had a membership site where they could pay a small fee every month and they would have access to more content from me and they could chat with me and other designers?"

So, Pooler created Stamp Nation, an online resource for all things stamping.

"Stamp Nation is a place to share your love of crafting with kindred spirits around the world," Pooler explained.

Stampers can ask and answer questions, watch tutorials, and share ideas. She sells memberships, kits, and products from her own Catherine Pooler stamp and ink line. Her love of crafting is now a business and a brand.

"To be able to go online and there's a group of 1,000 people who love what you do and you're able to chat day or night," Pooler shared, "it's just magic."

Pooler doesn't have a business degree but she did take an online business course when her videos gained popularity. She said the key to success if to surround yourself with people who bring out the best in you and to open yourself to opportunity.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hobbiescraftsDo It YourselfyoutubebusinessRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
Boy forges letter from teacher for more video game time
Crayola selling 15 inch, 2lb dandelion crayon
Unexpected official scrabble words
Video of teen singing into well in Italy goes viral
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Burr: FBI director firing 'makes no sense'
BMW Mystery: Some owners claim parked car caught fire
Help may be on for way for homeless Fayetteville veterans
12,000-plus sign petition to recognize late teen at Enloe
Join ABC11 for a town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
Van catches fire, spreads to 2nd car, home in Knightdale
Business burglaries in Raleigh could be linked
Show More
Cooper 'shocked' by lack of hurricane relief
Grill blamed for hospitalizing 5 with CO poisoning
Man kills self, said he killed wife with Alzheimer's
Police arrest NC student armed with weapons, hit list
DOT inspectors keeping bridge over I-440 closed for now
More News
Top Video
Van catches fire, spreads to 2nd car, home in Knightdale
Business burglaries in Raleigh could be linked
Fidget spinners: Toy craze or ironic distraction?
Help may be on for way for homeless Fayetteville veterans
More Video