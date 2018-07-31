A Holly Springs couple no longer has custody of their son after Apex police say they found several pounds of marijuana in their home.Authorities say the boy is staying with a family member and Children's Services has been notified.Mercedes Cooper and Philip Arrington were released on bond after being arrested for numerous drug offenses.Apex police snapped images of more than 5 pounds of marijuana, three guns, and $6,000 cash from the couple's home off Fairford Drive in Holly Springs.Police are also charging the couple with child abuse.They say their two-year-old child was present while materials were being used to make the drugs.Neighbors who want their privacy say they are stunned by the allegation."I couldn't imagine people putting kids in that risk," a neighbor told ABC 11.She said she never saw anything strange."I run a lot. It kind of makes me scared that if I'm running by myself in the neighborhood...I'll be watching out for people coming and buying."Apex police won't say how their investigation led them to the couple's home.And they say more changes are pending against the suspects.