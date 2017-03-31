TROUBLESHOOTER

Damage to brand new purchase floors Henderson homeowner

Debra Lewis points to her new floor that Home Depot installed

By
HENDERSON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Upgrading your home is typically an exciting time to put a fresh look on your living space. Homeowner Debra Lewis was happy with the new floor Home Depot installed in her kitchen, but that excitement quickly faded.

"It had started buckling, swelling around the edges of the floor," Debra explained.

Debra says she called Home Depot and crews came out to inspect the floor.

"It was not the flooring, that it had to be something I was using on the floor," the inspector told Debra.

At the time she purchased the floor, Debra said she had asked the sales representative selling her the flooring what type of cleaning solution to use on it. She said she purchased the product based on the recommendation, but now she is being told that's what damaged her floors.

Debra says the inspector told her Home Depot sells a cleaning kit that should be used on the floor, but Debra insists she was never told about that specific cleaning kit.

Debra got in touch with the corporate office of Home Depot and was offered half of what she paid for the flooring, which was about $700.

She explained, "I really don't care about the money, it's not the money. It's about my flooring. I'm not planning on purchasing another floor until probably when I pass. I just want my floor replaced, that's all I ask."

With no luck on her end, Debra got in touch with me and I reached out to Home Depot.

A representative with Home Depot said they could not confirm that Debra was told what kind of cleaning product to use on her floors and customers are responsible for choosing certain products based on their own research. Despite this, a representative said Home Depot did agree to replace Debra's floor.

Debra couldn't be happier with Home Depot's decision. The new floor was installed and she says she now knows exactly what product to keep the floors clean.

This is a good reminder that no matter what you are told in stores, always do your own research. It is the customer's responsibility to know what products to use at home.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hometroubleshooterhome depothome improvementhome repairsHenderson
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TROUBLESHOOTER
Work-from-home schemes make fraud harder to detect
With Troubleshooter's help, woman again enjoys her TV
Durham neighborhood concerned over growing sinkhole
Is your kid's identity at risk?
More troubleshooter
HOME & GARDEN
New brownstone houses give Raleigh some NYC charm
No Internet for frustrated new home owners
Police recover baby in stolen car; suspect shoots self
Giving away the farm: Woman holds 200-word essay contest
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
HS track coach charged with having sex with student
3-year-old killed in Harnett County crash
Stormy Friday: Threats of wind, hail, isolated tornado
SBI launches investigation of Wake County Register of Deeds office
Overturned FedEx tractor trailer blocks part of I-40
South Carolina teen accused of trying to join ISIS
UNC is used to Final Four pressure- can Oregon keep up?
Show More
Residents return home after downtown Raleigh fire
Man facing arson charges in Raleigh apartment fire
Woman hit and killed by car in Durham
Man dives into pool filled with alligators
Charleston church shooter to plead guilty to murder charges
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ABC11 at Match Madness
PHOTOS: Kelly Clarkson's luxurious estate up for sale
PHOTOS: Fatal attack outside UK Parliament
PHOTOS: Triangle sees hail
More Photos