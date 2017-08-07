HOME & GARDEN

Durham warning residents of sewer 'blow back,' foul odors

(Shutterstock)

The city of Durham is warning some downtown residents that routine sewer cleaning and inspections may cause "blow back" and "foul odors."

"Blow back" is caused by pressurized water sprayed into sewer lines. According to the city, "this process can cause excess air pressure to escape via inadequately vented plumbing fixtures, resulting in splashed water and foul odors."

Residents in the affected areas are advised to keep their toilet lids closed for the next two months.

The work affects the areas around the American Tobacco district and:

West Peabody Street, Gregson Street between West Main and Chapel Hill streets, Memorial Street, Burch Avenue, Duke Street between Chapel Hill and Memorial streets, Chapel Hill Street between William Vickers Avenue and Ramseur Street, William Vickers Avenue, and Jackson Street.

More information from the City of Durham here.
