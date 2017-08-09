HOME & GARDEN

Durham named best city for millennials

Durham

DURHAM --
The website Growella has picked Bull City as the number one place for millennials to live.

According to the Herald Sun, the site ranked the top 100 cities for millennials and Durham topped them all; it also ranked number one in the South!

Growella's survey looked at the number of entry-level jobs, commuting time, nightlife, cost of living, and several other factors.

"This North Carolina city offers three times the amount of jobs and a 6 percent lower cost of living compared to national averages," said Brian Roberts of Forbes magazine said. "Transportation can balloon your cost of living quite a bit, between fuel, maintenance and the car itself, but, thankfully, Durham is ranked top 15 in the nation in terms of ease of commute."

Other North Carolina cities on the list were Charlotte (5), Raleigh (22), and Fayetteville (81).
