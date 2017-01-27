TROUBLESHOOTER

Exposed cable frustrates Fayetteville internet customer

The cables went across a road where it could be run over by cars.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
When you get new internet or phone service, typically temporary lines are laid so you can get the service right away. You expect those temporary lines to eventually be permanent lines that get buried underground.

For Keith Owens, he says he's had temporary lines for two years and it caused his internet service with CenturyLink to be interrupted.

"My service would get knocked out and a tech would come out and they would put out new cables and leave," he explained.

Keith said while the technician would get his internet back up and running, the lines were still above ground and eventually service would be interrupted again.

"I would call and they would give me a credit and I got tired of credits. I just wanted the problem rectified," he said.

Keith says he called CenturyLink, but the cables were still above ground two years after he got service. Keith got in touch with me.

"I wanted some results. I look at Channel 11 all the time and I know you get the problem solved, so I figured I'd call the problem solver," he said.

Keith Owens and Troubleshooter Diane Wilson.


I reached out to CenturyLink and a technician with CenturyLink was in Keith's neighborhood burying the lines.

"It worked out very good, I'm happy," Keith added.

A rep with CenturyLink provided this statement: CenturyLink's goal is to respond to customer concerns as quickly as possible. Unfortunately, burying these lines took longer than it should have. We apologize for the delay and for any inconvenience it may have caused.

