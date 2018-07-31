HOME & GARDEN

Fayetteville neighbors fed up by constant flooding when it rains

When it rains, it floods, neighbors here say. (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
Residents who live in one Fayetteville community are bracing for the rain showers that are in the forecast. The gated West Cliffdale community floods when torrential rains hit Cumberland County and residents want answers from their Homeowner's Association as to why.

"Whenever it rains, we can automatically assume that the front gate is going to be flooded," said Thomas Patterson, a resident. "I think last year there were four vehicles that were completely totaled because of the high water."

Patterson is a civilian worker at Fort Bragg. He said the rain has stopped him from getting to work on time. Ronetta Sanders, another resident of West Park Place, said the flooded gate has forced her to lose out on money.



Residents said they believe the problem is caused by the neighborhood's poor drainage system. They told ABC11 that depending on how much rain they receive, it could take hours before all the water is gone.

"You have people leaving from work who can't make it home from work, and then you have people coming home from work who can't get to their families," Patterson said.

Residents claim to have made contact with their Homeowner's Association. ABC11 reached out to the HOA on Tuesday but hasn't heard back.

"Something has to be done," Sanders said. "It's like they are not doing anything. They're letting it rain and apologizing about it, but apologies just aren't good enough anymore."
