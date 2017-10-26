Price slashed for John Edwards' Chapel Hill home

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --If you want to live like a former presidential candidate, the price just got a little cheaper.
The asking price for John Edwards' Chapel Hill home has dropped to $5.9 million from the original $6.9 million asking price for the 102-acre estate.
Edwards, best known as being North Carolina's former Democratic senator, a vice presidential nominee and presidential candidate, built the home with his late wife Elizabeth.
According to the Realtor.com listing the home is:
"A breathtaking residence comfortably situated on 102 secluded acres just minutes from Chapel Hill and Carrboro. Custom built by Lane Davis, the home features a spacious, open kitchen/living area with beamed and vaulted ceilings, an impressive arched stone wall and fireplace; all accented with old-growth, wide-board pine flooring, A connected guest annex features a full indoor basketball court with UNC Tar Heel logo, enclosed pool, handball court, exercise room, 2nd kitchen, family room and 4 guest rooms."
The house also has 9 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.
Edwards moved out of the home in 2010 soon after his marriage was torn apart by his affair with Rielle Hunter.