HOME & GARDEN

Price slashed for John Edwards' Chapel Hill home

John Edwards listed his home at 1201 Old Greensboro Rd, Chapel Hill for sale in 2016. (Realtor.com)

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
If you want to live like a former presidential candidate, the price just got a little cheaper.

The asking price for John Edwards' Chapel Hill home has dropped to $5.9 million from the original $6.9 million asking price for the 102-acre estate.

Edwards, best known as being North Carolina's former Democratic senator, a vice presidential nominee and presidential candidate, built the home with his late wife Elizabeth.

According to the Realtor.com listing the home is:

"A breathtaking residence comfortably situated on 102 secluded acres just minutes from Chapel Hill and Carrboro. Custom built by Lane Davis, the home features a spacious, open kitchen/living area with beamed and vaulted ceilings, an impressive arched stone wall and fireplace; all accented with old-growth, wide-board pine flooring, A connected guest annex features a full indoor basketball court with UNC Tar Heel logo, enclosed pool, handball court, exercise room, 2nd kitchen, family room and 4 guest rooms."

The property includes a UNC themed basketball court.


The house also has 9 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

Edwards moved out of the home in 2010 soon after his marriage was torn apart by his affair with Rielle Hunter.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
homejohn edwardsChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOME & GARDEN
Meet 'Untucked,' the tiny houseboat on Jordan Lake
Lord baby Jesus, the "Talladega Nights" home is for sale!
2 Triangle cities rank in '100 Best Places to Live'
For sale: A 'Snow White'-inspired cottage
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Wake County man charged with mother's murder
Raleigh women's prison correction officer assaulted by inmate
Mount Olive mother accused of trying to kill children
Police: 8-year-old collapses on playground, dies
VIDEO: Off-duty trooper saves choking man at restaurant
RTP waitress: Boss harassed, bullied her even after she quit
Triangle could be closer to getting an IKEA
Anti-Trump Halloween display riles neighborhood
Show More
Trump to declare opioid crisis a public health emergency
Mom upset after photo of autistic son using school bathroom circulates online
TBH: What parents should know about this feel-good app
Police: College student forced girl to send nude photos
RDU investigates report of gun stolen from luggage
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Rescuing big cats in Chatham County
PHOTOS: Mountain fall leaves on display
It's the last day of the NC State Fair!
PHOTOS: Are you brave enough for Panic Point?
More Photos