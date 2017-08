Some homes in the Town of Smithfield will find themselves without power for a good part of the day Tuesday.A tree removal company will be doing work between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. in the area of South Fourth Street and Holt Street.To ensure safety, the Smithfield electrical department will cut power in the area while the work is being done.Power should be restored by 4 p.m.Any resident with questions can call (919) 934-2230.Information from the