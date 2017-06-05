Wake County moms launch online home design business

WAKE COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --Three Wake County stay-at-home moms just launched a new home design website.
Before they were full-time moms, they had careers ranging from business to interior design.
Marisa Kaufman was in business administration, Jennifer O'Sullivan was in marketing, and Lauren Burns had her own interior design firm, helping decorate and design for hundreds of clients over the past decade.
One day, the women decided to combine their skills and launch Piece + Palette.
Now, their customers can shop for furniture, rugs, and other items by using pictures from rooms and homes Burns has previously designed.
Burns said she has seen every item on the site and connects her customers to its color palette, so they know exactly what shade a particular piece is.
And if a consumer likes something on their website, they have direct access to Burns to ask her if it works in a room, and what other pieces to pair it with.
"You basically get an interior designer at your disposal," Kaufman said.