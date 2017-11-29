Homeless man arrest, accused of murdering woman inside of a Fayetteville hotel

Tahkeese Gilliens (Credit: Cumberland County Deletion Center)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Results of an autopsy show Alyssa Mota, the woman found dead inside of a Fayetteville hotel, was murdered.

Alyssa Mota



On Wednesday, members of the FPD's Violent Criminal Apprehension Team located and arrested Tahkeese Gilliens,19, who is listed as homeless.

He has been charged with first-degree murder and common law robbery.

Gilliens was booked into the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.

On Monday night police were called about 9:30 p.m. to the Comfort Inn on Skibo Road near Campground Road.

When officers arrived, they found the body of Mota, 23, of the 2100 block of Lakeridge Drive, inside of a hotel room.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective D. Franklin with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 723-4650 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
body founddeath investigationdead bodyFayettevillecumberland county newsFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AMBER ALERT: Sheriff asks public to help search for Mariah
Timeline of Mariah Woods' disappearance
Man injured in shooting at Durham gas station
Durham woman begs public to help find her missing dogs
String of fires in North Raleigh possibly connected
Man charged in mall parking lot shootout
Police searching for man who robbed Fayetteville business
Will American have a pilot for your holiday flight?
Show More
Cary home improvement job takes two years to complete
Warrant: Woman who wandered away from friends in Raleigh was raped
Garrison Keillor fired over alleged improper behavior
Duke Energy wants money back for handed out bottled water
Humpback whales caught on camera at Myrtle Beach State Park
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 North Carolina Holiday Flotilla winners
PHOTOS: These long-time shelter dogs need homes!
Triangle places in National Gingerbread Competition
PHOTOS: North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival
More Photos