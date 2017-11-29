Alyssa Mota

Results of an autopsy show Alyssa Mota, the woman found dead inside of a Fayetteville hotel, was murdered.On Wednesday, members of the FPD's Violent Criminal Apprehension Team located and arrested Tahkeese Gilliens,19, who is listed as homeless.He has been charged with first-degree murder and common law robbery.Gilliens was booked into the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.On Monday night police were called about 9:30 p.m. to the Comfort Inn on Skibo Road near Campground Road.When officers arrived, they found the body of Mota, 23, of the 2100 block of Lakeridge Drive, inside of a hotel room.Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective D. Franklin with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 723-4650 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visitingand completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.