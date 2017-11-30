Johnston County homeowner returns home during break-in, exchanges gunfire with suspects

Authorities in Johnston County are investigating a break-in that ended with a homeowner and suspects exchanging gunfire Wednesday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Ogburn Road in Smithfield.

Authorities said the homeowner called 911 to report that when he returned home, he discovered two suspects inside.

When officials arrived at the house, the homeowner said that the suspects began shooting at him during a confrontation, so he returned fire. The suspects then ran from the home.

A short time later, deputies found one of the suspects lying in the bushes at a neighbors home and suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

Officials said 21-year-old Jauquan Fontel Sanders of Selma was taken to WakeMed in Raleigh in unknown condition.

Authorities are still searching for the second unknown suspect.

The homeowner was not hit during the exchange of gunfire.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the burglary and shooting is asked to contact the Johnston County Sheriff's Office at (919) 989-5000. Callers can remain anonymous.

