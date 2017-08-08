Homicide probe underway after woman's body found in Falls Lake

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Later, the sheriff's office confirmed that they are investigating the incident at Falls Lake as a homicide.
The sheriff's office said some men riding ATVs in the area thought they saw a swimmer in the lake. When they got a better look, they realized the woman's body was floating and called authorities.
Deputies investigating are trying to determine whether a tent and camp site found close by are connected to the incident.
The case remains under investigation.