Homicide probe underway after woman's body found in Falls Lake

Chopper 11 HD was over the scene of the drowning Tuesday.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office confirmed that it recovered a woman's body Tuesday afternoon after a drowning call on Choplin Road.Later, the sheriff's office confirmed that they are investigating the incident at Falls Lake as a homicide.The sheriff's office said some men riding ATVs in the area thought they saw a swimmer in the lake. When they got a better look, they realized the woman's body was floating and called authorities.Deputies investigating are trying to determine whether a tent and camp site found close by are connected to the incident.The case remains under investigation.