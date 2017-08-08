Homicide probe underway after woman's body found in Falls Lake

A body was recovered Tuesday from Falls Lake.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office confirmed that it recovered a woman's body Tuesday afternoon after a drowning call on Choplin Road.

Later, the sheriff's office confirmed that they are investigating the incident at Falls Lake as a homicide.

The sheriff's office said some men riding ATVs in the area thought they saw a swimmer in the lake. When they got a better look, they realized the woman's body was floating and called authorities.

Deputies investigating are trying to determine whether a tent and camp site found close by are connected to the incident.

The case remains under investigation.
