Hope Mills man charged with second-degree murder

Brian Massey (Credit: Harnett County Sheriff's Office)

HARNETT COUNTY (WTVD) --
A Hope Mills man has been arrested in connection with a homicide investigation.

On Monday, deputies with the Harnett County Sheriff's Office arrested 29-year-old Brian Massey and charged him with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 35-year-old Jason I. Spriggs.

Authorities said Spriggs was found shot to death before 12:30 p.m. on 70 Mallie Drive.

Deputies said when they arrived, they found Massey at the scene; they believe a domestic incident led to the shooting.

Massey is being held on a $500,000 bond.
