How the United States participated in 'March for Our Lives'

M.L. NESTEL
Hundreds of thousands of energized protesters descended on Washington, D.C., on Saturday afternoon in a bid to end gun violence more than a month after the Valentine's Day school rampage in Parkland, Florida, where 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz allegedly slaughtered 17 students and teachers.

But beyond the nation's capital, solidarity was shown in all 50 United States, where toddlers to grannies to nuns joined Parkland students to echo their call of "enough is enough."

From bullseyes screenprinted on kids' T-shirts in Alaska to "fists in the air!" rallycries in Alabama here are some of the sights and sounds from this historic day.

Alabama

Alaska

D.C.

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas
Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina
North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Winter Weather Advisory extended to Wake County, Warning issued for Orange
Family escapes, but fire burns Johnston County home
Thousands take part in Triangle March for Our Lives rally
Driver loses control, strikes 5 people in McDonald's parking lot
The powerful moments from March for Our Lives
Duke, Kansas both eager to feel that Final Four experience
11-year-old honors black female victims of gun violence
What you need to know about Sunday's All American Marathon in Fayetteville
Show More
March for our Lives: In their own words
Shooting leaves one dead in Cumberland County
New details about altercation that left Fort Bragg soldier dead
Krzyzewski tirade puts a 'little pop' in Duke's step
Trump order would ban most transgender troops from serving
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives across the country
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
More Photos