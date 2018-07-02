How to keep yourself and your pets safe in the blistering heat

Wear sunscreen

Stay hydrated

Limit time outside

Check the car

Monitor loved ones who are high-risk

Watch for signs of illness

A dangerous heat wave is hitting the East Coast, impacting more than 60 million people from North Carolina to Maine.Heat index values will be close to 100 degrees Monday in Washington, D.C, Philadelphia, New York City and Hartford. Some cities may reach record highs, with temperatures rising nearly 20 degrees above average.The heat wave is expected to persist through most of the week, with temperatures above 90 degrees through Thursday.Take precautions to prevent sunburn, which can make you dehydrated and impact your ability to cool down.Put on sunscreen that's SPF 15 or higher 30 minutes before you go outside. Sunscreens that say "broad spectrum" or "UVA/UVB protection" will work best.Drink extra fluids to stay hydrated -- and don't wait until you are thirsty.Avoid very sugary drinks and alcohol -- they can cause you to lose more fluid.Also stay away from extra cold drinks because that can cause stomach cramps.You should also stay away from hot and heavy meals -- they can add heat to your body.Cut down on exercise during heat waves and rest often and in shady areas.Try to limit your time outside to when it is cooler, like in the early morning and evening.Never leave children in a parked car -- even if windows are cracked open.Anyone can suffer from heat-related illness at any time, but these people are at greater risk:-- Babies and young children-- Overweight people-- Those 65 years old or older-- People who overexert during work or exercise-- Those who suffer from heart disease or high blood pressure and those who take certain medications, including for depression, insomnia or poor circulation.Symptoms of heat stroke include:-- Body temperature of 103 degrees or higher-- Hot, red, dry or damp skin-- Fast, strong pulse-- Headache-- Dizziness-- Nausea-- Confusion-- Passing outSymptoms of heat exhaustion include:-- Heavy sweating-- Cold, pale, clammy skin-- Fast, weak pulse-- Nausea or vomiting-- Muscle cramps-- Feeling tired or weak-- Headache-- Passing out-- Provide plenty of fresh water so they don't get dehydrated.-- Don't over-exercise your pets.-- Never leave your pets alone in a parked car.-- Watch for symptoms of overheating, which include: excessive panting, difficulty breathing, increased heart and respiratory rate and drooling.-- Animals with flat faces, like pugs, can't pant as well so they are more at risk of heat stroke. These pets, as well as older and overweight pets, should be kept inside in the air-conditioning as much as possible.