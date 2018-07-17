Husband arrested for trying to kill his wife with ant poison: Police

MARK OSBORNE
A husband in North Carolina tried to kill his wife with a scheme straight out of ancient Rome: by surreptitiously slipping poison into her food.

Police in Cumberland County have charged Eugene Pittman with first-degree attempted murder after he put ant poison in his wife's meal, according to Durham ABC station WTVD.

According to the arrest warrant, Pittman's wife noticed a strange taste in her food, and fell unconscious soon thereafter. When she awoke, the warrant states, her hands and mouth were duct taped and Pittman was attempting to suffocate her.

His wife told police that he removed his hand from covering her nose and told her she had to leave or he would kill her.

Pittman was arrested on Monday.

The warrant says Pittman put Terro ant poison in her meal. The main ingredient in the poison is borax, which can cause unconsciousness, renal failure and respiratory depression in "severe poisonings," according to the Pesticide Action Network, a nonprofit that tracks pesticides in food and the environment.

Court records show the 52-year-old man is being held at Cumberland Detention Center on $50,000 bond.
