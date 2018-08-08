A 68-year-old grandmother shot a man she said was exposing himself while trying to get into her home in southeast Houston.Granny Jean told KTRK the man showed up to her home Tuesday afternoon, riding a bike."Some guy pulled off his pants and pulled his pants open, playing with his thing, and he ran up and I told him to get away from my door, or I will shoot him," Jean said.Jean said she takes care of her disabled grandson who was home with her at the time.She added that when the suspect tried to get in her door, she pulled the trigger."He kept coming and kept coming, reached for my door after it was locked, and so I shot through the door," Jean explained.The man was struck in the chest by a bullet."I don't bother nobody, I don't get in nobody's business," Jean said. "It's just me and him, and like I keep saying, I warned him."Police said the 38-year-old man had to have surgery, but he's expected to be okay.The suspect is no stranger to police.Investigators said he was arrested last week for running around naked on Bellfort. He was out on bond.Jean has some advice for anyone who tries to bring drama to her home again: "They better stay away."