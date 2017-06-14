Pictures of damage after the shooting in Alexandria at a congressional baseball practice.

This is terrible. Praying for @SteveScalise and all others who were injured. https://t.co/QyxgO4l8WT — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) June 14, 2017

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot Wednesday along with at least 4 others at a congressional baseball practice in northern Virginia, congressional officials say.Officials say the suspect is in custody and is not a threat. He was injured in the attack and officials say so far there are no indications of links to international terrorism. He is being described as a lone gunman, white, possibly in his 40s or 50s.Sen. Rand Paul, who was at the practice, told ABC News that there was a "burst a of gunfire."Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., said several other people also were hit, including two law enforcement officers who were members of a Congressional security detail.Rep. Scalise is reportedly in good spirits and is undergoing surgery. He is said to be in stable condition.Rep. Mark Walker, who represents the 6th District of North Carolina, was at the field at the time of the shooting and says he is fine.Walker told WGHP that the GOP baseball team was practicing for a charity game against the Democrats that was going to be held tomorrow at Washington Nationals Field to raise money for the Boys/Girls Club. Democrats practiced at the field earlier in the day.Witnesses described the suspect as using a semi-automatic weapon. At least 50-60 shots were fired over a duration of 10 minutes."We were doing batting practice," said Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz. "All of a sudden we heard a very loud shot. The gunman was over by the third base dugout with a clear view of the field." He said the gunman had "a rifle of some sort ... a lot of ammo."Scalise is the No. 3 House Republican leader. He was first elected to the House in 2008 after serving in the state legislature.President Donald Trump said in a statement, "The Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected."Vice President Mike Pence has canceled a speech that was set for this morning.Gabrielle Giffords, the last member of Congress to be shot, surviving a shooting in 2011, tweeted this morning, "My heart is with my former colleagues, their families; staff, and the US Capitol Police- public servants and heroes today and every day."The shooting took place in Alexandria's Del Ray neighborhood, about 7 miles away from the White House in Washington, D.C.