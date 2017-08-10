Infant strangles on improperly secured carrier seat strap

EMBED </>More Videos

Investigators say a 9-month-old child strangled to death on a car seat strap in a Fort Worth home. (WPVI)

FORT WORTH, Texas --
The mother of a 9-month-old boy found dead in a car seat inside his caretaker's closet is speaking out.

Authorities in Tarrant County, Texas, said the caretaker placed John Norris in a walk-in closet Monday to let him sleep.

When the caretaker later checked on the boy, he was dead.

An autopsy revealed the child accidentally suffocated.

A police statement issued Tuesday said the child was improperly secured in a child car carrier seat and strangled on a bottom belt strap while sleeping. The boy's neck was caught between a chest buckle and a strap mechanism.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

In an emotional news conference Tuesday, Megan Norris spoke about losing her only child.

EMBED More News Videos

Mother talks about death of infant son in caretaker's home.



"He just started crawling on Sunday, and he was 9 months old yesterday," said Megan Norris. "I couldn't have been more blessed with another child. He changed my life. He really did."

Authorities are now investigating the caretaker, who police say ran an unlicensed day care in her home.

At least 10 other children were in the home when the baby died.

Norris said there were no red flags with the caretaker prior to her son's death.

Child Protective Services have ordered the caretaker to stop watching other children during the investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this post.

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldbaby deathinfant deathscar seatsTexas
Load Comments
Top Stories
Trump says maybe his 'fire and fury' warning wasn't tough enough
NC woman on Honduras return: 'I will never go to Central America'
Raleigh resident near the top at PGA Championship
Cary karate instructor makes hall of fame
Apex Barbecue Road closed until August 18
Father uses recent I-Team stories to push for motorcycle change
Boiling water poured on 11-year-old's face at sleepover
Resident asks NC county to replace Confederate statue
Show More
Acquitted ex-Tulsa officer volunteers at sheriff's office
Highway Patrol releases picture of vehicle in deadly Wake County hit-and-run
Rocky Mount man murdered, police searching for suspect
14-year-old missing in Fayetteville
Man arrested after breaking into 14 cars, police say
More News
Top Video
Fayetteville police investigating homicide
Apex Barbecue Road closed until August 18
IN police academy uses rubber chicken to test students
Landscaper turns hero during Fayetteville apartment fire
More Video