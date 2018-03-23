CRIME

6-month-old twins found soaked in urine, buried under garbage bags in car; parents charged

Crystal Cramer and Christopher Smith (Credit: WLEX via WCTI)

TENNESSEE --
A couple from Tennessee is charged with child endangerment and abuse after police allegedly found their 6-month-old twins buried under several garbage bags full of clothing in the backseat of a car.

According to WCTI, authorities approached Crystal Cramer and Christopher Smith at a gas station when two officers saw the couple having car trouble.

When an officer asked if anyone was with them, Cramer motioned to the car.

The policemen found piles of clothing in garbage bags stacked to the ceiling of the car.

After digging through the bags, they found two infants soaked in urine that were cold to the touch and were purple in color, reports show.

The children are now in the custody of state child protective services.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
child abusechild endangermentcrimeTennessee
CRIME
VIDEO: Las Vegas gunman gambles, eats alone in days before massacre
Durham police: 17-year-old's death ruled case of self-defense
Durham man arrested on child porn charges
Apex sees string of car break-ins
More crime
Top Stories
No students injured in Garner High School bus crash
Teenage girl in critical condition after Raleigh apartment fire
French prime minister: Fatal hostage shooting 'seems to be a terrorist act'
Who was FDNY firefighter killed during Harlem apartment fire?
Police think missing father, 2-year-old daughter could be in Charlotte area
Hundreds flock to suggest ideas for Raleigh's Dix Park
Most of over 150 stranded whales die on Australian beach
Troubleshooter: Restaurant owner gets $70K back in overcharged electric bills
Show More
Judge sets $100K bond for mother arrested for allegedly giving baby marijuana
Current Triangle traffic
EMT aids woman during medical emergency at Raleigh movie theater
Maryland school shooting victim 'brain dead,' being taken off life support
VIDEO: Las Vegas gunman gambles, eats alone in days before massacre
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos