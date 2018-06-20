Injuries reported after dump truck overturns on I-95 in Cumberland County

EMBED </>More Videos

I-95 South is closed after a dump truck overturned Wednesday morning.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Injuries have been reported after a dump truck overturned Wednesday morning on I-95 south.

According to troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the truck was headed north on I-95 when it hit a bridge, crossed over a guardrail, and landed in the southbound lane.

ABC11 crews on scene said another vehicle was damaged but troopers were unsure how it was involved.

Officials said some people were taken to the hospital; their conditions are unknown.

The road was closed for several hours but reopened just before 7 a.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashcumberland county schoolsI-95Cumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Raleigh police identify pedestrian killed on I-440
NC parents, fans brawl during youth softball tournament
Pilot, passenger ID'd in helicopter crash at State Highway Patrol training facility
Florida man gets 12 years for kicking deputy, police dog
Two Morrisville children found safe after being taken in carjacking
Cumberland Co. community thankful but prepared after police catch 2 armed robbers
3 dead after being pulled from pool at Durham apartment complex
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
Sister Act: Sisters going head to head to be crowned Miss NC
Cedar Ridge HS drops varsity football team for Fall season
NCSHP sergeant helps deliver baby on side of road
Teen dies after paramedics mistake him for being dead, cover him with sheet
Suspect who escaped police custody in Fayetteville arrested
More News