ASSAULT

Inmate assaults three Polk Correctional Institution officers with homemade weapon

Alexis Ramirez

BUTNER, N.C. (WTVD) --
North Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating after Polk Correctional Institution inmate Alexis Ramirez assaulted three correctional officers with a homemade weapon Saturday morning.

According to a statement by DPS, two correctional officers were taken to a local hospital for what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries and one officer has since been treated and released.

Ramirez was transported to an outside medical facility for injury treatment and evaluation.

The incident is being internally investigated and DPS will pursue criminal prosecution against Ramirez.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
inmatesassault
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ASSAULT
FBI agent who dropped gun while dancing at bar charged with assault
Violent attacker steals young girl's iPhone, kicks her in face
Arrest made in attempted sexual assault near Duke campus
Durham police investigate attempted sexual assault near Duke
More assault
Top Stories
Man who bombed car in Cary in 2015 sentenced to 30 years
Multiple units responding to house fire in Wake County
Car crashes into Fayetteville Rite Aid, 2 treated for minor injuries
Cary middle schooler qualifies for Jr. NBA World Championship
Woman allegedly shot husband in genitals in fight over AC unit
Durham experiences increase in vehicle break-ins in 2018
Troopers involved in Raleigh man's beating fired
Durham police investigate homicide after man found shot on street
Show More
Lightning strike sends teacher running for cover
23-foot python swallows woman whole as she gardens
Small plane flips on its roof while landing in Fayetteville
Peak City Pig Fest continues in Apex
Ohio man claims to find black widow spider in Kroger broccoli
More News