IOC suspends Russian Olympic team, will allow individual athletes from the country to compete

On Tuesday, the IOC Executive Board suspended the Russian Olympic committee; however, they will allow athletes from the country to compete as neutrals at Pyeongchang Games.A report of findings by the commission, led by the former President of Switzerland, Samuel Schmid, addresses the systematic manipulation of the anti-doping system in Russia.This report also addresses, in particular, the manipulation at the anti-doping laboratory at the Olympic Winter Games Sochi 2014 which targeted the Olympic Games directly.