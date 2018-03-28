Israeli prime minister released from hospital

BRUNO NOTA
JERUSALEM --
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was discharged from the hospital shortly after midnight on Wednesday, after undergoing medical tests.

A statement released by the prime minister's office said the reason for Netanyahu's short-term hospitalization was "high fever and cough" and that tests show he suffers from a "minor viral infections of his upper respiratory tract." The doctors, the statement continues, "recommended rest and medication."

The hospitalization followed the Israeli leader's coming down with a throat infection in mid-March after returning from a trip to Washington, D.C. He kept his usual schedule despite the infection, and Netanyahu's personal physician, Dr. Zvi Herman Berkowitz, said he suspected the prime minister had not gotten the rest needed for a full recovery which worsened the symptoms.

Netanyahu tweeted a thank you to well-wishers: "Thank you all for your concern. I am on my way home, certain that some rest and hot soup will set things right," he posted in Hebrew.

Netanyahu continued to perform his official duties while in the hospital but a scheduled security cabinet meeting on Wednesday is to be chaired by the country's defense minister while the prime minister rests.

On Monday, Netanyahu was questioned for more than four hours by the Israeli police at his residence in Jerusalem as part of an investigation of a corruption case in which he is a suspect. His wife, Sara, and son, Yair, were questioned at a different location as part of the same investigation.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
41-year-old man dead in Sanford officer-involved shooting
Gentrification fears in Raleigh as 80-year-old church up for sale
Planned Parenthood asks Disney for princess who's had an abortion
Snapchat videos show baby covered in feces at Texas daycare
Fighting poverty with high tech: Raleigh techies head to Haiti
Cyclist, school bus collide on Cary Parkway
Autopsy reveals new details about death of man in Raleigh police custody
Car, SUV involved in rear-end crash on I-85 in Durham
Show More
Female police chiefs empower college students
Family and friends plead for AWOL soldier to be found
Wake County Schools cancels three make-up days
Traffic signal can't come soon enough for 'dangerous' Apex intersection
Manhunt ends but Garner police still searching for man after pursuit
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives across the country
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
More Photos