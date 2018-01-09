'It takes away some joy:' Tricycle stolen from young Cary transplant patient

Toby Stacy, who just underwent a double lung transplant, had his therapy tricycle stolen recently.

By
CARY, NC (WTVD) --
Police officers in Cary are searching for a stolen adult tricycle that belongs to a teenager recovering from a double-lung transplant.

"It feels like it takes away some joy," Toby Stacy, 15, told ABC11. "I'm sad and I'm confused."



Stacy's mom, Marsha Jackson, said they kept the trike outside under a staircase next to Toby's wheelchair. The $400 tricycle was a gift from a generous neighbor.

"The trike means more than just a bicycle," Jackson explained. "When we came here, we didn't know anybody. Jana, the lady who gave us the bike, she was one of the first people who reached out to us and said 'what do you need?'"

For Toby, the tricycle is essential in helping his regain his strength and rebuild his stamina; he also suffers from cystic fibrosis.



"I can't run, so with a trike, I could do something that other people can do that's fast," he said. "It's not just me slowly walking being unable to run. I could ride like everyone else."

Adam Brooke, a manager at Cary's All Star Bike Shop, said adult tricycles can cost up to $1,800 because they're all special orders, and usually customized for special needs.

The high cost may be a reason why a thief would want to ride away with an adult tricycle. Last October, Raleigh Police recovered a stolen tricycle belonging to 85-year-old Roseanne Horowitz.

