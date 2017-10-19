It's a spooktacular weekend in Fayetteville

Fayetteville's Dogwood Fall Festival gets underway in Festival Park on Thursday, October 19.Called Fayetteville's most "spooktacular" event, the Dogwood Fall Festival features a haunted house, hayrides and a guided walk through a cemetery. The Festival also features entertainment on the Festival Park stage on Friday and Saturday nights. Saturday will also feature a food truck rodeo and craft beer festival.New to the Dogwood Fall Festival, the Kidzone Children's Area. It will be open Friday and Saturday in Cross Creek Linear Park, across from Festival Park.Thursday, October 19th 7:00pm-9:00pmFriday, October 20th 5:00pm-10:00pmSaturday, October 21st 3:00pm-11:00pm