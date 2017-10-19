ABC11 TOGETHER

It's a spooktacular weekend in Fayetteville

EMBED </>More Videos

101917-wtvd-dogwood-fall-festival-vid (WTVD)

Mark Falgout
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
Fayetteville's Dogwood Fall Festival gets underway in Festival Park on Thursday, October 19.

Called Fayetteville's most "spooktacular" event, the Dogwood Fall Festival features a haunted house, hayrides and a guided walk through a cemetery. The Festival also features entertainment on the Festival Park stage on Friday and Saturday nights. Saturday will also feature a food truck rodeo and craft beer festival.

New to the Dogwood Fall Festival, the Kidzone Children's Area. It will be open Friday and Saturday in Cross Creek Linear Park, across from Festival Park.

EVENT HOURS
Thursday, October 19th 7:00pm-9:00pm
Friday, October 20th 5:00pm-10:00pm
Saturday, October 21st 3:00pm-11:00pm
Click here for more information
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
abc11 togetherdogwood festivalhalloweenFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
Join ABC11 at the Fayetteville Dogwood Fall Festival
Run the inaugural RDC Marathon
Scouting Expo taking place in Durham
Help feed those in need by eating out
More abc11 together
Top Stories
How Raleigh police have solved 6 old murder cases in 9 months
Restaurant owner wants pig statue thief to come forward
I-Team: Hand-washing, food temperatures biggest missteps at State Fair
Two Cumberland County schools tested for Gen-X
Kelly defends Trump's call to war widow, rips congresswoman
Michael Peterson's former stepdaughter wants her $25M
Leaders wait to learn whether Triangle is Amazon's pick
Who is Richard Spencer? His ties to the Triangle
Show More
Man found murdered southwest of Fuquay-Varina
Out of control SUV hits shopper coming out of Food Lion
I-Team: Loophole in law allows school buses to go uninspected
Police: Teacher hit in the face with brick after dispute
Restaurant under fire for serving Popeyes chicken
More News
Top Video
Restaurant owner wants pig statue thief to come forward
Two Cumberland County schools tested for Gen-X
How Raleigh police have solved 6 old murder cases in 9 months
Durham man who spread happiness with donuts dies at 46
More Video