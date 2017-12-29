'It's scary': Attempted burglary caught on home surveillance camera

EMBED </>More Videos

Attempted burglary caught on home surveillance camera. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
A Texas man is sharing a heart-stopping scene that played out on his front porch as he and his wife were sleeping inside.

Chris Riggs has two camera angles of an attempted home invasion. One is from above his front door, the other is from the vantage point of the doorbell and it practically puts the viewer there.

"I'm still thinking about it," Riggs said. "Still shook up."

The video shows three men running up to the front door around 4:17 a.m. Thursday in a Houston neighborhood. The one leading the way was carrying an assault rifle. Another has a pistol. They tried twice to kick in the door.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

When they can't, they turn around and leave.

"We were asleep, dead asleep," Riggs said. "Didn't hear the door."

What was even scarier, he said, is that the crooks were undeterred by the vehicles in the driveway and the lights that were on.

When Riggs saw the footprint on the front door Thursday afternoon, he checked his cameras and was shocked.

"It's very scary to see somebody almost invade your privacy and hurt you. They're not coming in to hold your hand and say, 'Hey where's all your stuff at?' They were probably coming in to hurt us."

Riggs credits the security bar often called a "kick doorstop" that he recently bought for keeping them safe.

Related Topics:
burglaryHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chapel Hill woman accused of stealing from cancer nonprofit
Boat shop owner's 911 call: 'He's shot in the head. I screwed up'
SC woman slips out of handcuffs, hijacks cruiser, deputies say
Vance County rallies together to find missing man
Police: NC man jumps counter during transaction to steal cash
Deputies: 4 men who robbed Chapel Hill Circle K at large
Egypt says 10 killed in attack outside Cairo church
Natural gas line fueled fire that killed at least 12 in the Bronx
Show More
NJ liquor thieves steal $800 worth of alcohol
Cooper declares State of Emergency as bitter cold grips state
Outpouring of support for Hope Mills family who lost all in fire
Wake residents flock to pay 2018 property taxes before Friday
Man dies from injuries after Durham shooting
More News
Top Video
Raleigh police investigate after body found
Natural gas line fueled fire that killed at least 12 in the Bronx
Outpouring of support for Hope Mills family who lost all in fire
Wake residents flock to pay 2018 property taxes before Friday
More Video