JFK files release does little to quell conspiracy theories

Botulism pills. Conspiracy theories. What the government might have known and still won't say about Lee Harvey Oswald.The release of thousands of records relating to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy hasn't settled the best-known, real-life whodunit in American history. But the record offered riveting details of the way intelligence services operated at the time and are striving to keep some particulars a secret even now."The Kennedy records really are an emblem of the fight of secrecy against transparency," said Peter Kornbluh, senior analyst at the private National Security Archive research group in Washington. "The 'secureaucrats' managed to withhold key documents and keep this long saga of secrecy going."The 2,800 records released on Thursday night include some that had dribbled out over the years but are getting renewed attention from being in this big batch.