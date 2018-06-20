Jogger says sunscreen helped her escape attacker

EMBED </>More Videos

Jogger says slimy coat of sunscreen let her wiggle free from attacker (KTRK)

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. --
A Massachusetts woman is describing how sunscreen helped her escape a convicted rapist while she was jogging.

A video shows the man pulling up in his car Sunday morning, grabbing the woman's arms and trying to drag her to his car.

The woman fought back, screaming and kicking during the incident, which happened in Bridgewater, about 33 miles south of Boston.



She told police she was finally able to wiggle free, thanks to the coating of the slimy sunscreen she was wearing.

"I kept thinking, 'This isn't happening.' Even when he was running out of the car, I kept hoping like, 'Maybe he is running because he's afraid and having a medical emergency?' But when he was coming right at me, I was like, 'OK, this is happening,'" she told ABC News.

The woman, who asked not to be identified, was able to take a picture of the attacker.

He was later arrested after crashing his car.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldjoggingsunscreenattackMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NC parents, fans brawl during youth softball tournament
NJ family helps terminally ill St. Bernard achieve bucket list
Injuries reported after dump truck overturns on I-95 in Cumberland County
Almost $118 billion worth of US homes threatened by rising sea levels: Report
Raleigh police identify pedestrian killed on I-440
Pilot, passenger ID'd in helicopter crash at State Highway Patrol training facility
Woman's aggressive arrest in California goes viral
Florida man gets 12 years for kicking deputy, police dog
Show More
Two Morrisville children found safe after being taken in carjacking
Cumberland Co. community thankful but prepared after police catch 2 armed robbers
3 dead after being pulled from pool at Durham apartment complex
Sister Act: Sisters going head to head to be crowned Miss NC
Cedar Ridge HS drops varsity football team for Fall season
More News