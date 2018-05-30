JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --Authorities are working to learn more details after a man was stabbed to death Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies with the Johnston County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened just before 1:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Mamie Road.
When deputies arrived, they found that 40-year-old Timothy Paul Ledford Jr. had been stabbed by 16-year-old Logan Kane Yeargin.
While Ledford was being transported by EMS he was pronounced deceased.
At this time, officials said it appears Ledford and the teen's mother were involved in a domestic altercation and Yeargin intervened.
Investigators are consulting with the District Attorney's Office.
Charges have yet to be filed.