Johnston County teen accused of fatally stabbing 40-year-old man fighting with his mother

JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
Authorities are working to learn more details after a man was stabbed to death Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies with the Johnston County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened just before 1:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Mamie Road.

When deputies arrived, they found that 40-year-old Timothy Paul Ledford Jr. had been stabbed by 16-year-old Logan Kane Yeargin.

While Ledford was being transported by EMS he was pronounced deceased.

At this time, officials said it appears Ledford and the teen's mother were involved in a domestic altercation and Yeargin intervened.

Investigators are consulting with the District Attorney's Office.

Charges have yet to be filed.
